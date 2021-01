The Canadiens shifted Evans to it's taxi squad Thursday.

Evans suited up in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, skating in 8:52 of ice time and dishing out two hits. The Notre Dame product will likely spend a lot of time between the active roster and the taxi squad this season, as he's played just 14 NHL games in his career to this point. Evans is expected to rejoin the active roster in time for Saturday's game against the Oilers.