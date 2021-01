Evans appears to have earned a spot as the center of the fourth line, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Evans has consistently skated on a line with Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen since the start of training camp, including Sunday's scrimmage. His salary, which counts little toward the salary cap, plays a role in keeping him as a top-12 forward. The 2014 seventh-round draft pick got some experience in the playoff bubble last year, playing six games against the Flyers.