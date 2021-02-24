Evans had an assist, one shot on net, three hits and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Ottawa.

Evans' fourth line helped produce the Canadiens' first score late in the first period when he and Corey Perry set up Shea Weber's first of two goals. That put Montreal back in the game at 2-1. He also won 63 percent of his draws in what was a workmanlike effort from the 24-year-old center. The Toronto native now has two goals and one assist through 18 games. And after a slow start, Evans has come on at the dot. He's won 58.3 percent of his faceoffs over the last nine games, upping his season winning percentage to an above-water 51.3.