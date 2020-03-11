Evans had an assist, one shot and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Nashville.

Evans showed good fight along the boards, winning a puck battle that eventually led to Lukas Vejdemo's third period goal. It was the second straight game with a point for Evans, who scored Montreal's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Saturday. With the state of affairs such as they are in Montreal -- injured forwards, declining playoff chances -- Evans could stick around for the remainder of the regular season. The question for the Canadiens is whether Evans benefits from playing meaningless NHL games or is his development enhanced more by helping AHL Laval in a playoff battle.