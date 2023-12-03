Evans had an assist, a blocked shot and a hit over 16:31 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.

Evans picked up the secondary helper on Gustav Lindstrom's game-tying goal that set up overtime. The center moved up a notch -- from the fourth to third line -- as Alex Newhook (ankle) was added to injured reserve Saturday. Newhook will miss 10-to-12 weeks, so Evans could be in line TOI with more offensively gifted forwards until Newhook returns. He has assists in two straight games and four over the past six. Evans has one goal, six assists, 19 shots, 22 hits, 21 blocks and six PIM while sporting a plus-6 through 24 games.