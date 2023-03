Evans had an assist and three shots on goal over 16:44 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres.

Evans picked up the primary helper on Brendan Gallagher's game-tying tally, which led to the overtime and shootout periods. It was his second consecutive game with an assist on a Gallagher goal. It didn't take long for Evans to knock the rust off of a 28-game absence due to a lower-body injury.