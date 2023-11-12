Evans recorded an assist and one shot on goal over 11:29 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Bruins.

Evans won a puck battle in the corner, which led to Brendan Gallagher's goal early in the third period to give Montreal a 2-1 lead. Normally the fourth-line center, Evans took a shift on the third line, as Sean Monahan was part of the power-play group that scored the Canadiens' first goal just 27 seconds earlier. Evans has been a useful, multi-purpose forward the last several years for Montreal bust mostly lives on the fourth line. He has three points (two in the last three games), 10 shots on net, 14 hits and 14 blocked shots over 14 games.