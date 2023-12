Evans had an assist, three shots on net, one blocked shot and two hits over 16:30 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

Evans scooped up a loose puck that Mike Matheson kept in the Winnipeg end and was the secondary helper on a Josh Anderson tally. It was his fourth point in eight games since Evans was liberated off the fourth line. Since joining the second line, Evans is averaging 17:04 TOI, nearly three minutes more than his season average, and shooting more.