Evans had an assist and one hit in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Evans wrestled the puck from the corner and found Brendan Gallagher in front of the net for Montreal's first goal just 21 seconds into the contest. The helper was the fifth assist in eight games for Evans, who also has a goal during that stretch. The third-line center has 22 points through 65 games and needs eight over the final 17 contests to establish a new career high.