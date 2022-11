Evans recorded an assist and one shot on goal over 12:54 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Evans worked the puck back to the point where Arber Xhekaj's harmless looking shot eluded multiple bodies and Joonas Korpisalo to tie the game at one goal apiece. It was the second point in 20 games for Evans, the fourth-line center who snapped a 13-game pointless streak.