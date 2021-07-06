Evans had an assist, two shots on net, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Evans provided the lone assist on Alexander Romanov's third period marker, which gave Montreal a 2-1 lead. He was added to the active roster after Jesperi Kotkaniemi was made a healthy scratch, and it was just the sixth appearance in the playoffs for Evans, who has a goal and an assist. He centered the third line with wingers Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen.