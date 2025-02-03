Evans notched a shorthanded assist and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Evans has three helpers over his last seven outings. The 28-year-old's offense has run more cold than hot lately -- he had a poor January after a strong December that he's unlikely to repeat. Overall, Evans is at 26 points through 52 outings, putting him three points shy of his career high from 2021-22. He's added 52 shots on net, 70 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating this season. A career-best five of his points have come while shorthanded.