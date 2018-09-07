Canadiens' Jake Evans: Looking to reach NHL in 2018-19

Evans said he signed with the Canadiens because he felt this organization gave him the best opportunity to play at the NHL level this coming season, Eric Engels of SportsNet reports. "Any player will tell you they're looking for the quickest opportunity to play," said the Toronto native.

Evans is participating in Montreal's rookie camp, but as a four-year collegian, the 22-year-old is not a typical rookie. His four years of hockey at Notre Dame, which included postseason runs against elite hockey colleges, puts him on a fast track. He entered collegiate hockey as a winger, then transitioned to center in his sophomore season and stayed there for the remainder of his stay with the Irish. Coincidentally, center is the weakest position on the Habs roster, and it's not a reach to believe his experience carries him to the NHL this coming season. "I had some really good discussions with him over the summer and [on Wednesday], and I think he's ready to be a professional," said Joel Bouchard, who coaches the AHL affiliate in Laval and runs Montreal's rookie camp. "He had a super nice career in the NCAA, I've heard so many positives about him. Now it's fun to see him on the ice and see him progress, especially now that he's healthy."