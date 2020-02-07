Canadiens' Jake Evans: Makes NHL debut
Evans had two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots over 11:19 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Evans, who was called up earlier in the day as the Canadiens cope with the flu bug, skated primarily on the third line. It was his NHL debut following what has been another productive season at AHL Laval. His NHL window is expected to be a short one and depends on the status of Jordan Weal (flu), Ryan Poehling (flu) and Jonathan Drouin (wrist), as Montreal prepares for a Saturday night match at the Bell Centre against Toronto.
