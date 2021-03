Evans produced an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Evans' line with Corey Perry and Paul Byron was the only one that interim head coach Dominique Ducharme didn't change going into Wednesday's game. The trio combined on Perry's tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old Evans is up to five points, 49 hits and a plus-3 rating through 24 outings in a fourth-line role.