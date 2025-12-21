Evans (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Canadiens recalled Sammy Blais from AHL Laval in a corresponding move. Evans suffered the injury in Saturday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh. He will miss at least the next two games, starting with Sunday's rematch against the Penguins, after moving to injured reserve. Evans has five goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 44 hits through 34 appearances this season.