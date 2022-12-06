Evans produced an assist in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Evans hasn't been able to do much on offense this season with just three assists in 25 outings. Two of those helpers have come in the last six games, but his bottom-six role doesn't lead to many good scoring chances. The 26-year-old could get a boost in usage if Sean Monahan (undisclosed) is forced to miss time after exiting Monday's game. Still, even more playing time is unlikely to make Evans worth a look in most fantasy formats.