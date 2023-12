Evans scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Evans was the only Canadien who could crack Juuse Saros on Sunday. The 27-year-old forward took advantage of a Nashville turnover, firing a backhander to cut Montreal's deficit to 2-1 in the second period. It's Evans' first goal since the Canadien's opener on Oct. 11, though he's now recorded four points in his last six contests. Overall, Evans is up to nine points (two goals, seven assists) through 28 games this season.