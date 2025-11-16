Evans scored a shorthanded goal, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Evans has two goals and an assist over his last five games. The 29-year-old could be poised for more ice time in the near future as Alex Newhook (ankle) is out for four months and Kirby Dach (foot) is set to miss at least six weeks, depleting the Canadiens' options at center. Evans is at five points, 22 shots on net, 24 hits, 17 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 18 appearances. He doesn't have a ton of offense in his game, but he's strong enough as a two-way forward to handle second-line minutes if necessary.