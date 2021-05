Evans (undisclosed) isn't expected to miss much time, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While head coach Dominique Ducharme's comments relayed by Engels indicate Evans will miss some time, it's unclear just how many games he'll need to heal up. The 24-year-old was hurt in the second period of Thursday's contest. Jesperi Kotkaniemi will likely draw into the lineup for Saturday's Game 2 at a minimum while Evans is on the mend.