Evans (lower body) won't be with the Canadiens for their game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Evans was injured Saturday and will undergo further evaluation. The Canadiens don't have any extra forwards available, so it's possible Jayden Struble will draw into the lineup as a seventh defenseman instead. Evans' status for the rest of the road trip, which wraps around the holiday break, has yet to be determined. Phillip Danault (illness) is expected to link up with the team in Boston after being traded from the Kings on Friday and could step in for Evans in Tuesday's contest against the Bruins.