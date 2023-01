Evans had two assists and two shots on goal over 19:09 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

The reconstituted third line struck twice for Montreal, its third goal in the last two games. Evans was the primary helper on both of Joel Armia's goals, and linemate Evgenii Dadonov also helped. He has three assists the last two games and is expected to continue in the same role after spending much of the season on the fourth line.