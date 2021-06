Evans (concussion) will not be ready ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 clash with Vegas, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Evans was previously labeled a game-time decision but it appears the youngster won't be cleared to play in Game 2. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was slotting into a first-line role with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher and should rejoin that duo once give the all-clear.