Evans is considered out indefinitely with a concussion, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

This news comes as no surprise, as Evans had to be stretchered off the ice after taking a brutal hit from Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele while putting a puck into the Jets' empty net during Wednesday's Game 1 win. Another update on the 25-year-old winger should be released once he clears the NHL's concussion protocol.