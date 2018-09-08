Canadiens' Jake Evans: Out of hospital, under concussion protocol
Evans, who was stretchered off the ice after absorbing a huge hit to open the 2018 NHL Rookie Showdown on Friday, left the hospital that night and is back in the Montreal area for treatment under the concussion protocol.
While Evans may not be completely out of the woods in regard to his injury, being released from the hospital not long after the freak accident is obviously an encouraging sign. Previous reports indicated the 22-year-old prospect from Notre Dame deliberately chose to sign with the Habs due to the promise of being fast-tracked to the NHL.
