Evans scored a goal on his lone shot, blocked one shot and delivered two hits in Sunday's 5-2 in win over Tampa Bay.

Evans extended a point streak to six games and a career-high goal streak to five, beating Jonas Johansson to the short side from his off wing for the eventual game-winner. It was his 10th goal (31.3 shooting percentage) in 36 outings, putting him on pace to better the career-high 13 tallies logged in 2021. The fourth-line center is have a December to remember, with six goals and six assists over 13 outings.