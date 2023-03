Evans had an assist, two shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 15:06 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Evans misfired on a shot attempt, but the puck landed on the stick of Rafael Harvey-Pinard in front of open side of the net. It was the third straight game with a helper for Evans, who has 14 points (two goals) over 47 games.