Evans scored a short-handed goal in Monday's 4-2 preseason win over the Devils.

Evans blocked a pass near the blue line, then won a puck battle at center ice to score on a breakaway. Evans, who dealt with multiple injuries at AHL Laval last year, had 45 points in 67 games for the Rocket. He's expected to return to Laval for the start of the 2019-20 season.