Canadiens' Jake Evans: Pots game winner
Evans scored a short-handed goal in Monday's 4-2 preseason win over the Devils.
Evans blocked a pass near the blue line, then won a puck battle at center ice to score on a breakaway. Evans, who dealt with multiple injuries at AHL Laval last year, had 45 points in 67 games for the Rocket. He's expected to return to Laval for the start of the 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.