Canadiens' Jake Evans: Pots lone goal
Evans scored an unassisted goal, had two shots and delivered one hit in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.
Evans' third-period goal halted a team-wide stretch of five straight shutout periods. It was his second of the season and halted a personal string of eight games without a goal. He's skating on the fourth line, so Evans is not one to target for a fantasy team.
