Evans scored two goals on two shots and finished plus-1 over 16:21 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 preseason overtime loss to the Senators.

Evans and Rem Pitlick, who played together last season, were on the same line Saturday. Each had two points in the loss with Pitlick assisting on the first of Evans' markers. Evans had moments to shine last season, and the Canadiens are looking for continued growth this season, the first of three years on a extension signed last October. The Habs are deep at center, so Evans may have to move to wing for top-nine playing time.