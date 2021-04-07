site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Jake Evans: Promoted to active roster
Evans has been recalled to Montreal's active roster on an emergency basis, CapFriendly reports.
Evans is expected to center the Canadiens' fourth line Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs. The 24-year-old forward has picked up seven points in 32 games this campaign.
