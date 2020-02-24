Canadiens' Jake Evans: Promoted to top level
Montreal recalled Evans from AHL Laval on Monday.
The Canadiens only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Evans' promotion, so he'll be on hand as an insurance policy for Tuesday's clash with the Canucks. The 23-year-old winger has potted one goal in six games with the big club this campaign.
