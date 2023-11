Evans notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Evans earned his first multi-point effort of the season with helpers on goals by Kaiden Guhle and Alex Newhook. The pair of assists snapped a four-game drought for Evans. He's up to one goal, four helpers, 16 shots on net, 19 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 19 contests while maintaining a steady bottom-six role as he has for much of the last three seasons.