Evans had a goal on one shot along with one hit over 13:57 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Evans returned to the lineup after missing three games due to an undisclosed injury and batted home a rebound late in the second period. Artturi Lehkonen also had a whack at the puck before Evans slipped it past Anaheim's John Gibson. Evans was needed, as Montreal played without Mathieu Perreault (eye) and Brendan Gallagher (undisclosed). Gallagher will be a game-time call Tuesday while Perrault's injury will keep him sidelined between and two and three weeks. The injuries, plus the two-game suspension levied against Cedric Paquette, mean Evans should be a lineup regular this week.