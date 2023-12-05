Evans had an assist, two blocked shots and one hit over 19:43 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over Seattle.

Evans, the F1 forward, forced a turnover behind the Kraken's goal line that led to Josh Anderson feeding Sean Monahan for an easy score four minutes into the game. It was the third straight game with an assist for Evans, who has been liberated off the fourth line. His line should be considered part of the top-six, given the number of even-strength shifts it had Monday. Evans had a season-high TOI and is averaging 17:32 over his three-game point streak.