Evans gathered two assists, two shots on net, two hits and one blocked shot over 16:49 of ice time in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

Evans jumped on a loose puck, beating slow-to-react Ottawa defenders, to set up Rem Pitlick's first-period goal. Later, he hit Joel Edmundson perfectly in stride for the Canadiens' third goal. Evans extended his point streak to three games, during which he has two goals and two assists. The middle-six forward has 12 goals, 27 points, 118 shots, 87 hits and 20 PIM over 69 contests. A three-year deal signed prior to the season means Evans is expected to return in a similar role in 2022-23, but the Canadiens also figure to remodel the roster during the offseason.