Evans had a shorthanded goal on four shots along with two hits and a blocked shot over 12:35 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over Edmonton.

Evans corralled a loose puck near his own blue line and made a beeline toward Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen, who saved the first shot but was beaten when Evans batted home the rebound. It was the third goal of his career and first while shorthanded. The 24-year-old Evans, Montreal's fourth-line center, was given five more shifts and nearly four more minutes of ice time than he had during the opening-night, overtime loss to Toronto. That's likely the result of Montreal taking command of the game during a second-period goal gusher against the Oilers, enabling coach Claude Julien to roll four lines.