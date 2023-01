Evans scored a goal on three shots and added two hits over 19:13 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over Nashville.

Evans glided in from the neutral zone to beat Yaroslav Askarov to the stick side -- one the goalie would probably like to have back -- for just his second goal of the season. He's picked up his offense of late with four points over the last four games and earned a promotion to the second line and more TOI.