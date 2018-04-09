Canadiens' Jake Evans: Secures entry-level deal
Evans agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the Habs on Monday.
Evans had to hold off signing his first professional contract until after Notre Dame's appearance in the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Final. The winger was essential to getting the Fighting Irish that far, as he racked up 46 points in 40 games during the regular season. Selected in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old will likely begin the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, but should be on the short list of potential call-ups.
