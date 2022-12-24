Evans scored a goal on three shots during a 4-2 loss to the host Stars on Friday.

Evans, who scored his first marker in 34 games this season, converted with two seconds left during a first-period power play. The 2014 seventh-round draft pick ended a prolonged slump by the Canadiens, who entered Friday 1-for-30 on the man-advantage over their previous nine matchups. It was Evans' first power-play point in 166 career games. Evans, who collected 13 goals in 72 games last season, previously scored during the regular-season finale against the Panthers on April 29.