Canadiens' Jake Evans: Sent down to AHL
The Canadiens reassigned Evans to AHL Laval on Monday.
Evans made his NHL debut Feb. 6 and has played six games with the big club, posting a goal, five shots on net and seven hits. The 23-year-old stayed in the bottom six, and his demotion reinforces that Paul Byron (knee) could be ready for Tuesday's game versus Detroit. Evans will look to build on the 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) he's accrued through 48 AHL games this year.
