Canadiens' Jake Evans: Sent to minors
Evans was sent down to AHL Laval on Monday.
Evans suited up for 13 games with the Canadiens since early February, recording two goals and three points during that span. A seventh-round pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, the 23-year-old forward has racked up 38 points in 51 AHL games this season.
