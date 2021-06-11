Evans (concussion) is slated to remain unavailable for Game 1 versus the Golden Knights on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

It will be the fourth straight game on the sidelines for Evans after he was drilled by Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele in Game 1. Once cleared to return to action, the 25-year-old Evans should be in line for a top-six role, though coach Dominique Ducharme may not want to shuffle up the line combos given their recent run of form.