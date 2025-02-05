Evans logged a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
For the second game in a row, Evans fed Joel Armia for a shorthanded tally. With two points through two outings in February, Evans has matched his total from all of January already. The 28-year-old defensive forward is up to 11 goals, 16 assists, 52 shots on net, 71 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 53 appearances. He ranks in a four-way tie for first in the league with six shorthanded points this season, even with Florida's Sam Reinhart and the Tampa Bay duo of Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel.
