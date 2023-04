Evans had two assists, including one on the penalty kill, along with one shot on net and one blocked shot over 17:05 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 win over Washington.

Evans, who won 12-of-20 faceoffs, won a draw in the offensive end that led to Joel Armia's shorthanded strike. He later won a puck battle to feed Mike Hoffman for the game's final goal with 18 seconds left. Evans has six assists over the last seven games.