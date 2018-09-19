Canadiens' Jake Evans: Skating with AHL Laval
Evans (concussion) has returned to practice with AHL Laval, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.
It was a vicious hit that sidelined Evans during Habs' training camp, so it's somewhat surprising he has returned to action already. The youngster figures to spend the bulk of the year in the minors with the Rocket.
