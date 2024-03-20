Evans recorded an assist, two shots on net and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Evans found a streaking Kaiden Guhle to set up the game-tying goal early in the third period. For Evans, the helper was his 18th and established a new career high for the center. The 27-year-old Evans is in the final year of a contract and not considered part of the youthful core the Canadiens are building around, but he's a responsible, two-way player that's fit with a variety of teammates and could be useful as a bottom-six piece going forward.