Evans produced an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Evans had the secondary helper on Patrik Laine's game-winner in overtime. The 28-year-old Evans was superb in December with 12 points over 14 contests, but his offense has corrected course in brutal fashion -- his helper Sunday was his first point in nine games in January. That's how it goes for fourth-liners, even those as critical to their team's performance as Evans. He's at 24 points, 45 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-8 rating over 46 appearances. The chances are slim for him to ever have another month as strong as December, but he still carries fantasy value in deep formats.