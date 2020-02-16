Canadiens' Jake Evans: Slides to center
Evans centered the fourth line in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. He finished with one hit, one blocked shot and was plus-1 over 11:08 of ice time.
Evans filled in for Nate Thompson, who was under the weather with the flu, and won four of eight faceoffs. The 23-year-old Evans is likely to remain on the NHL roster through the end of the season, and he could see an expanded role as the Canadiens drop farther out of the playoff race. It doesn't take much imagination to see the Habs going to a youth movement. Evans was Triple-A Laval's leading scorer at the time of his call-up earlier in the month.
