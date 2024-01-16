Evans recorded an assist, one shot, one block and two penalty minutes over 19:01 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Evans and his linemates, Brendan Gallagher and Rafael Harvey-Pinard, were involved in a frantic sequence in the Colorado zone that ended with him sliding the primary pass on Harvey-Pinard's tally. Evans, who opened the season on the fourth line, has slowly moved up as injuries hit forwards Kirby Dach (knee), Alex Newhook (ankle) and Christian Dvorak (pectoral). That ascension, however, has not led to an increase scoring for Evans, who last scored Dec. 10.